Padres Notes: Michael King's Innings, Joe Musgrove's Recovery, Trade Deadline Strategies
The Padres enjoyed an off-day Thursday before hosting the Atlanta Braves Friday for three games leading into the All-Star break. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed.
Padres Pitcher 'Feels Great' As He Blows Past Career Highs in Innings, Starts
Michael King has surpassed his previous single-season highs in innings pitched. His new personal record of 111 innings came after a stellar performance against the Mariners. As physical concerns might set in over King's workload, the right-hander says he feels great.
Padres' Joe Musgrove Provides Encouraging Injury Update
Joe Musgrove is on a promising path back from injury. He successfully made 15 throws off the front slope of the mound, offering hope he could return to the Padres after the All-Star break, a potentially significant boost for the team’s pitching staff.
Padres Don't Need a Fifth Starter, Send Rookie Back to Minors
The Padres have reassigned Adam Mazur to Triple-A El Paso, not requiring a fifth starter until post-All-Star Break. The Padres called up right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie, giving them an extra bullpen arm for the weekend series against the Braves.
Padres Among 'Potential Fits' for Dominant Right-Handed Pitcher at Trade Deadline
With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 30, the Padres are reportedly considering options to bolster their pitching staff. One report suggested a veteran right-handed pitcher from the Toronto Blue Jays who could enhance the Padres' rotation depth for the rest of the season.
Padres Achieve Dubious Feat They've Avoided Since 1974
The Padres' offense, usually dynamic, has been muted in recent games by strong pitchers from the Diamondbacks and Mariners, including a dubious streak the franchise had avoided since 1974.