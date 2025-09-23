Padres Notes: Playoffs Clinched, Mookie Betts Says SD ‘Hates’ LA, Ex-Padre Passes Away
The San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers in electric walk-off fashion to secure a postseason berth. The Friars improved to 86-71 behind a stone cold bullpen and a walk-off single by Freddy Fermin in the bottom of the 11th inning.
In other news, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts claims that San Diego hates Los Angeles. There has certainly been no shortage of bad blood from both sides — especially during the intense matchups this season — but the rivalry looks to have taken a new form in 2025.
Unfortunately, a member of the Padres family passed away last week. He was the second Panamanian-born player in franchise history and tossed a complete game shutout in his first game as a Padre for his first MLB win.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
