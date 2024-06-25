Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Roster Shakeup, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Injury, Yu Darvish's Setback

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish walks off the field after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish walks off the field after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Diego Padres made a series of roster moves before beating the Washington Nationals, 7-6 in 10 innings. The roster moves weren't by choice. Get caught up on the injury setbacks facing Yu Darvish, Fernando Tatis Jr., and the implications for the rest of the team:

Yu Darvish Faces Unexpected Setback

Yu Darvish, the acclaimed pitcher for the Padres, has experienced an unforeseen setback, and Adam Mazur will remain in the Padres' rotation for now. Initially expected to play in Tuesday's game, plans have since changed due to this complication.

Injuries Mount as Fernando Tatis Jr. Hits IL

Manager Mike Shildt has announced that star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is making a trip to the injured list, adding to the Padres' challenges as another key player goes down.

Padres Pitcher Makes History Again

Jeremiah Estrada, a reliever for the Padres, has joined a rare group of pitchers this season, achieving a feat only two other relievers have managed to accomplish. It's yet another achievement for the pitcher who earlier this season set a record for consecutive strikeouts.

Reflecting on Jake Peavy's Stellar Debut

Former Padres star Jake Peavy reminisces about his MLB debut against the New York Yankees, marking the commencement of a notable career in baseball. Peavy goes in depth on his memories and reflections on that pivotal game at Qualcomm Stadium.

Family Connection Brewers' Manager and Padres Prospect

In a compelling personal story, Pat Murphy, the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, discusses his unique perspective visiting San Diego, where his son is a promising prospect for the Padres. It's a unique connection not often found in baseball between Kai Murphy and his father, a former Padres coach.

Christian Bethancourt's Last Stand?

Former Padres two-way player Christian Bethancourt's career faces a major setback as the Miami Marlins have designated him for assignment following a disappointing performance. Could this be the end of his career in Major League Baseball?

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News