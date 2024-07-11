Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Struggles at the Plate, Xander Bogaerts' Comeback, and Roster Fallout

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 10, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts after falling while avoiding an inside pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts after falling while avoiding an inside pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres suddenly can't hit. Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners came on the heels of back-to-back games without batting with a runner in scoring position — something that hadn't happened in team history since 1974.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:

Padres All-Star Struggles at the Plate

Even the best go through tough phases. One of the Padres' All-Stars is experiencing a notable dip in performance, dimming what had been an electric performance at the plate following his acquisition in May.

Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon

With Xander Bogaerts poised for a return from the disabled list, Padres manager Mike Shildt is faced with critical lineup choices. One veteran infielder will be particularly impacted.

Xander Bogaerts Sets His Return Timetable

In encouraging news, injured infielder Xander Bogaerts has outlined his timeline for a return to Major League action, having completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso following a fractured shoulder.

Injury Update: Padres Pitcher Exits Game

Adding to the Padres' list of concerns, a seasoned left-handed pitcher had to leave a recent game against the Mariners due to a mild adductor strain. Wandy Peralta has so far been able to avoid an injured list placement.

