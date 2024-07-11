Padres Notes: Struggles at the Plate, Xander Bogaerts' Comeback, and Roster Fallout
The San Diego Padres suddenly can't hit. Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners came on the heels of back-to-back games without batting with a runner in scoring position — something that hadn't happened in team history since 1974.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
Padres All-Star Struggles at the Plate
Even the best go through tough phases. One of the Padres' All-Stars is experiencing a notable dip in performance, dimming what had been an electric performance at the plate following his acquisition in May.
Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon
With Xander Bogaerts poised for a return from the disabled list, Padres manager Mike Shildt is faced with critical lineup choices. One veteran infielder will be particularly impacted.
Xander Bogaerts Sets His Return Timetable
In encouraging news, injured infielder Xander Bogaerts has outlined his timeline for a return to Major League action, having completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso following a fractured shoulder.
Injury Update: Padres Pitcher Exits Game
Adding to the Padres' list of concerns, a seasoned left-handed pitcher had to leave a recent game against the Mariners due to a mild adductor strain. Wandy Peralta has so far been able to avoid an injured list placement.