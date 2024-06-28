Padres Notes: Trade Rumors, Surprising Stats, Power Ranking Ascent
The San Diego Padres didn't play Thursday and will open a three-game series in Boston against the Red Sox beginning Friday. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:
Padres Linked to Starting Pitcher From Division Rival as Potential Trade Fit
As the trade deadline approaches July 20, the Padres are reportedly eyeing Colorado Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill. Being within the same National League West division adds an interesting layer to the possible acquisition, but could work as a change of scenery for the former Padres first-round draft pick.
The Padres Lead MLB In a Surprising Offensive Category
Emphasizing agility over power, the Padres have excelled in making the most of bunts, leading MLB in turning these into base hits. This stat reveals an unheralded aspect of the Padres' collective offensive skillset.
Padres Could Turn to All-Star Starting Pitcher as Trade Deadline Target: Report
With the trade deadline on the horizon and the Padres’ need for another starter growing, there’s speculation about targeting an All-Star pitcher to fortify the team’s roster for the second half of the season.
Padres Climb in Latest National Power Rankings
Recovering from a previous dip, the Padres have surged up the national power rankings thanks to a successful streak of wins, enhancing their prospects for a Wild Card spot this season.
White Sox are Scouting Padres: Could Another Blockbuster Trade Be Coming?
The White Sox have shown interest in the Padres by sending scouts to analyze potential trade targets within the organization. Big moves could be on the horizon with the July 30 trade deadline approaching.
A Misdialed Phone Number Helped the Padres Sign One of Their Best Players
A serendipitous misdial led Donovan Solano to the Padres, connecting him with a familiar face in the coaching staff and eventually leading to his signing — proving sometimes, a little luck goes a long way.