Padres Notes: Yu Darvish's Return, Tatis Jr. Back in Action, Outfielder DFA'd

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) runs on the field before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports / Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers, 3-0 on Monday, as Fernando Tatis Jr. batted second and went 0-for-4 in his first game since June 21.

Here are all the headlines you might have missed Monday:

Yu Darvish to Start Wednesday Against the Tigers

After an extended absence of nearly three months due to injuries and personal matters, Yu Darvish is slated to return and start for the San Diego Padres in their upcoming Wednesday game against the Detroit Tigers. This marks a significant return for the veteran pitcher, and potentially a big boost to the Padres' rotation.

Padres Designate Outfielder for Assignment

In preparation for Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return, the Padres designated third-year outfielder Jose Azócar for assignment. It was a necessary procedural move, and also signals a symbolic shift for a team that had been counting on Azócar heavily going into spring training.

Former Padres Prospect Encounters Major Setback

Drew Thorpe, a former prospect traded from the Padres to the Chicago White Sox, has suffered a season-ending injury. Scheduled for surgery on Saturday, Thorpe's injury represents a bullet dodged for the Padres.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns to Face the Tigers

In a highly anticipated move, Fernando Tatis Jr. made his return to the field against the Detroit Tigers. This comeback is pivotal not just for Tatis Jr. but also for the Padres, as they look to strengthen their lineup during the closing stages of the season.

Elías Díaz Enthused by His New Role with the Padres

Recently acquired catcher Elías Díaz has expressed excitement about his move to the Padres, a postseason-bound team, after parting ways with the Colorado Rockies. Díaz is optimistic about his new role and the potential impact he can have with his new team.

