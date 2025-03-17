Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Setback, Seidler Addresses Relocation, Dylan Cease Trade Rumors
The San Diego Padres provided some unfortunate news regarding potential Opening Day starter Yu Darvish, putting his spot on the mound to start the season in jeopardy.
The 38-year-old will be reevaluated later this week as the Friars will likely prepare to see Dylan Cease on the mound to kick off the 2025 season.
After an ownership lawsuit that seemed to be hanging over the franchise this offseason, the new control person, John Seidler, addressed relocation rumors. Seidler reaffirmed the team's goals for the future and what his vision for the team is.
And finally, as fans will likely see Cease on the mound Opening Day, there still are trade rumors surrounding the right-hander. With the kind of season he had last year, and the Padres' desire to shed payroll, it should be no surprise that nine teams have inquired about him this offseason.
