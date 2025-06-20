Inside The Padres

Padres pitcher, manager suspended by MLB

J.P. Hoornstra

Padres pitcher Robert Suarez (75) throws in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park on Oct. 8, 2024.
Padres pitcher Robert Suarez (75) throws in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park on Oct. 8, 2024. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Major League Baseball suspended San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez three games on Friday, as a consequence of his fastball that hit Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani in the back in the ninth inning of Friday's game in Los Angeles.

Suarez, who also received an undisclosed fine, is appealing the suspension, and is eligible to pitch Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

Suarez was ejected after hitting Ohtani, and Yuki Matsui was summoned to close out the Padres' nail-biting, blood-boiling 5-3 victory.

Both managers — Mike Shildt of the Padres and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers — were ejected in the eighth inning. Shildt and Roberts argued vociferously on the field, clearing both benches, after a pitch by Dodgers rookie Jack Little hit Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. in the wrist.

More news: Padres Have Not Guaranteed Michael King Will Return This Season: Report

Shildt was suspended one game, as was Roberts, for unsportsmanlike conduct and for “contributing to inciting the benches-clearing incident.” Each received an undisclosed fine. Both managers are serving their suspensions Friday.

Expect bench coach Brian Esposito to manage the Padres against the Royals.

More news: Padres Could Change Yu Darvish's Routine: Report

Shildt defended his reaction after the game.

“Enough is enough,” Shildt said Thursday. “Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is, I took exception with it.”

More news: Padres Have Not Guaranteed Michael King Will Return This Season: Report

Roberts defended his reaction to Shildt's reaction.

“I think anyone knows there was no intent there,” Roberts said of the pitch from Little. “I didn’t feel good about Tatis — great player, good guy — getting hit. … (Shildt) comes out, and he’s yelling at me and staring me down. That bothers me.”

More news: Padres Linked to $4.5 Million Slugger in Potential Trade Deadline Move

For his part, Ohtani waved to the Dodgers' bench after Suarez hit him. Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw — who had one leg on the field and another in the dugout — and the rest of his teammates stayed put.

The situation de-escalated from there, even after Suarez was ejected.

More news: Padres Linked to Angels Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Tatis was struck in the right hand by Little's pitch, and underwent X-rays after the game. They came back negative, but the right fielder was set to undergo further testing Friday.

Losing Tatis for any period of time would be a major blow. The two-time All-Star is hitting .270 with 13 home runs and 31 RBIs in 72 games this season.

More news: Recently-Traded Padres Utility Player Already Cut By New Team

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published |Modified
J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News