Padres pitcher, manager suspended by MLB
Major League Baseball suspended San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez three games on Friday, as a consequence of his fastball that hit Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani in the back in the ninth inning of Friday's game in Los Angeles.
Suarez, who also received an undisclosed fine, is appealing the suspension, and is eligible to pitch Friday against the Kansas City Royals.
Suarez was ejected after hitting Ohtani, and Yuki Matsui was summoned to close out the Padres' nail-biting, blood-boiling 5-3 victory.
Both managers — Mike Shildt of the Padres and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers — were ejected in the eighth inning. Shildt and Roberts argued vociferously on the field, clearing both benches, after a pitch by Dodgers rookie Jack Little hit Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. in the wrist.
More news: Padres Have Not Guaranteed Michael King Will Return This Season: Report
Shildt was suspended one game, as was Roberts, for unsportsmanlike conduct and for “contributing to inciting the benches-clearing incident.” Each received an undisclosed fine. Both managers are serving their suspensions Friday.
Expect bench coach Brian Esposito to manage the Padres against the Royals.
More news: Padres Could Change Yu Darvish's Routine: Report
Shildt defended his reaction after the game.
“Enough is enough,” Shildt said Thursday. “Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is, I took exception with it.”
More news: Padres Have Not Guaranteed Michael King Will Return This Season: Report
Roberts defended his reaction to Shildt's reaction.
“I think anyone knows there was no intent there,” Roberts said of the pitch from Little. “I didn’t feel good about Tatis — great player, good guy — getting hit. … (Shildt) comes out, and he’s yelling at me and staring me down. That bothers me.”
More news: Padres Linked to $4.5 Million Slugger in Potential Trade Deadline Move
For his part, Ohtani waved to the Dodgers' bench after Suarez hit him. Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw — who had one leg on the field and another in the dugout — and the rest of his teammates stayed put.
The situation de-escalated from there, even after Suarez was ejected.
More news: Padres Linked to Angels Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Tatis was struck in the right hand by Little's pitch, and underwent X-rays after the game. They came back negative, but the right fielder was set to undergo further testing Friday.
Losing Tatis for any period of time would be a major blow. The two-time All-Star is hitting .270 with 13 home runs and 31 RBIs in 72 games this season.
More news: Recently-Traded Padres Utility Player Already Cut By New Team
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.