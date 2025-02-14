Padres Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade After Nick Pivetta Signing
The San Diego Padres signed starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million deal. But, the addition of the new starter could lead the Padres to part ways with one of their best pitchers.
Headlining the Padres’ rotation are right-handers Dylan Cease and Michael King, who will both be eligible for free agency next offseason. MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds believes the team could look to move one of them now that Pivetta is in tow.
“Now they have him (Pivetta) in the fold, either Cease or King is getting moved,” said Reynolds. “They have to replenish that minor league system.”
More news: Insider Reveals How Nick Pivetta Signing Affects Dylan Cease's Future With Padres
Baseball America ranked the Padres’ farm system No. 26 out of all 30 MLB teams. San Diego has two promising prospects in shortstop Leodalis DeVries and catcher Ethan Salas, but the Padres’ farm system lacks depth.
The Padres have a history of trading away top prospects who have gone on to be impactful pieces to their new teams.
Trading Cease and King could free up some of the payroll the Padres are committed to. San Diego’s tight budget has been a main factor in their inability to acquire top MLB talent this offseason.
More news: Padres GM Addresses Dylan Cease Trade Rumors Following Nick Pivetta Signing
“They’ve also got (shortstop Xander) Bogaerts and (starting pitcher Yu) Darvish and (third baseman Manny) Machado,” said MLB insider Matt Vasgerian. “There is an outstanding payroll commitment out there that they’ve got to get a little relief from.”
Pivetta's contract guarantees him a $1 million salary in 2025 and a $3 million signing bonus, as the Padres attempt to lower their payroll.
However, his deal includes a massive pay raise in 2026 and 2027 if he does not utilize his opt-out options for his second and third seasons with the franchise. Pivetta will make $19 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027, and $18 million in 2028.
More news: Padres Not Done Adding to Offense Before Opening Day, Says GM
Both Cease and King finished in the top 10 of the National League Cy Young Award voting, landing in fourth and seventh, respectively.
Cease, who threw the second no-hitter in Padres franchise history, has garnered attention from several MLB teams. Meanwhile, King signed a one-year deal with the Padres in January and is less likely to be traded.
But, Reynolds still believes both starters remain on the trading block.
“I wouldn’t be shocked to see both King and Cease go,” Reynolds said.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.