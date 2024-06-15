Padres vs Mets on June 15: How to Watch, Odds, Pitching Matchup, Predictions
The San Diego Padres face off against the New York Mets on Saturday, looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss last night. The San Diego offense couldn't muster much of anything and it cost them in the end. The Padres come into this matchup with a 37-36 record, sitting in second place within the National League West. As for the Mets, they hold a 31-37 record, which is good for fourth place within the NL East.
Can the Padres tie the series? Or will the Mets grab hold of the first two games?
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Citi Field, New York
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
Moneyline: Padres +102 / Mets -120
Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
The Padres are sending right-hander Adam Mazur (0-1, 9.00 ERA) to the mound as he looks to put together a better performance than his last outing. He allowed eight runs in three innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks. As for the Mets, they are sending out left-hander Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.29 ERA) to face the Padres. He allowed three runs in 3.2 innings in his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies. Neither pitcher has been great this season so we could see some runs today.
Padres 6, Mets 4
• Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-4 in the loss last night against New York. He will need to show up in this one for the Padres to grab the win.
• The Padres three-game winning streak was halted on Friday with the loss. They'll look to get back on track as they try to climb back into the NL West race.
