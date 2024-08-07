Padres' Yu Darvish Might Not Return This Season: Report
As San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is set to make his return to the Padres, the question remains if ace Yu Darvish will return this season.
Darvish is currently on the restricted list amid a family matter that has kept him away from the team. He was placed on the restricted list more than a month ago on, July 6.
“He’s dealing with a personal matter involving his family,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said in July. “Clearly we want to respect his privacy. He wants to make sure everybody knows he’s physically in a good spot. He’s still working on his craft. But he is going to step away for right now and deal with some things on a personal level.
The Padres remain hopeful that Darvish will return this season, and a source said that there is a "scenario" in which Darvish could return, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
While there is a scenario in which Darvish could come back, there's also a chance he is unable to. This would mean the Padres will have to try and contend for the playoffs without the five-time All-Star.
Prior to going on the restricted list, Darvish was placed on the injured list on June 1 with a groin injury. This was the second time Darvish has been placed on the IL this season, after previously going on the IL in April for neck tightness.
Darvish last pitched for the Padres this season on May 29. In that start against the Miami Marlins, Darvish pitched three innings and allowed six hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts.
Overall, Darvish has been limited to starting just 11 games this season. The Padres' Opening Day starter is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts on the year. Darvish allowed zero earned runs in five of those starts and was strong in May with a 2.93 ERA.
Without Darvish, the Padres have utilized a bullpen featuring Dylan Cease, Michael King, Randy Vasquez, Matt Waldron, and Martín Pérez, who the team recently acquired. Cease, King, Vasquez, and Waldron have formed the core of this rotation for much of the season, and Pérez had a strong first start for the team.
The Padres are expected to soon get help from Musgrove, the team's No. 2 starter heading into the year. Musgrove will return from an elbow issue after also going on the IL on June 1. Musgrove is 3-4 on the year with a 5.66 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 10 starts.