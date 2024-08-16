Will Padres’ Yu Darvish Be Back in 2024? New Report Puts Chances at No Worse Than '50-50'
Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish effectively vanished from the major leagues after the franchise placed him on the restricted list in July. Padres manager Mike Shildt relayed the reason behind Darvish’s absence as an undisclosed family matter.
There is not a confirmed date for Darvish’s return to San Diego’s rotation. Two people close to Darvish revealed their predictions regarding when the Japanese right-hander will come back to baseball to the New York Post. One person said there is a “50-50” chance that Darvish will be back this season while the second person said the odds of him returning this season are higher.
Despite being away from the Padres franchise, Darvish has been reported to be working out.
His hiatus from baseball came shortly after Darvish was sent on rehab assignment to the Fort Wayne TinCaps for a left groin strain in the beginning of June. The 2020 All-MLB First-Team selection last pitched on May 29 for three innings in the Padres' loss against the Marlins.
The 2023 season was one of the worst in Darvish’s career. He posted the second-highest ERA of his career (4.56) and the highest since 2021. However, Darvish was beginning to look like his old self, logging a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts this season. Throwing 53 strikeouts and only 15 walks across 56.1 innings, Darvish was expected to be a key contributor as the Padres seek a spot in the playoffs.
On a more positive note, Darvish’s break will also allow him to recover from injuries he sustained earlier this season.
San Diego’s rotation is highlighted by three pitchers — Michael King (3.19), Dylan Cease (3.41), and Matt Waldron (4.00) — who have ERAs among the top 20 National League pitchers. The trio also ranks in the top 11 for least amount of hits allowed. The author of the Padres’ second no-hitter in history, Dylan Cease, sits in third in the National League for allowing only 99 hits.
If Darvish can make his way back to the mound for the Padres this season, the five-time All-Star will certainly boost an already dominating rotation. Since returning from the All-Star break, the Padres have nearly guaranteed their spot in the playoffs as one of the three National League Wild Card teams.
In their last 22 games, the Padres are 19-3 — a team-record streak that makes the Padres a virtual lock for a playoff spot.