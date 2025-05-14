Yu Darvish Could Return to Padres After Just One Rehab Start
Yu Darvish’s first MLB start of the season could be right around the corner.
The right-handed starting pitcher is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in Las Vegas with Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.
If Darvish feels well and can throw at least 60 pitches, the San Diego Padres reportedly believe Darvish could return after just one rehab start.
Darvish has already thrown multiple bullpen sessions and pitched three simulated innings on Thursday.
The Padres placed Darvish on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Opening Day. Darvish made two starts during spring training, logging a 4.05 ERA with seven strikeouts across 4.2 innings.
San Diego ultimately shut down their ace in mid-March. Darvish is currently one of two starting pitchers on the injured list alongside right-hander Matt Waldron, who is expected to return in June or July.
Darvish has not pitched in an MLB game since the Padres’ season-ending 2-0 loss in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Osaka, Japan native also had two stints on IL last season for neck tightness in April and a left groin strain in June.
Darvish is coming off a strong 2024 season, where he accrued a 3.31 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 16 starts. The five-time All-Star also dominated in the postseason, recording a career-best 1.98 ERA and seven strikeouts through 13.2 innings.
The Padres initially acquired Darvish in a December trade with the Chicago Cubs in 2020. Then, San Diego agreed to a six-year, $108 million contract extension with Darvish in February 2023, securing his talents through the 2028 season.
As the Padres work toward getting Darvish back on the mound, the organization will prioritize his long-term health. Therefore, while it is possible for Darvish to return after one rehab start, San Diego will not rush the healing process.
San Diego will need Darvish to be healthy for October as they seek redemption for a devastating elimination in the NLDS.
