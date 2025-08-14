Development of This Phillies Star Prospect Has Created More Questions Than Answers
With the dust settled on the 2025 trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies can now sit back and take stock of their farm system.
Scouts and analysts haven't been too fond of what the Phillies have had in their pipeline over the years, but a newfound commitment to development started to turn around the perception of what their minor league talent pool looked like.
The top heavy nature of their farm makes it hard to evaluate, but one thing has been made clear: the untouchable guys of Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford are the headliners of this system who are considered to be potential difference makers.
Painter and Crawford are further along when it comes to reaching The Show.
There were rumors that Painter was going to be called up in July of this year, adding the uber-talented arm to the mix for Philadelphia's stretch run.
That hasn't happened yet, though, and neither has the promotion of Crawford despite him tearing it up at Triple-A.
But those two are expected to be a featured part of the Phillies roster in 2026 if they don't get the call this year, with Painter likely competing for an Opening Day rotation spot with Crawford in the mix for an Opening Day starting spot in the outfield.
When it comes to Miller, however, that's where things are a bit cloudy.
Aidan Miller's Development Takes Interesting Turn
Selected 27th overall in the 2023 draft out of high school, the early projections for Miller were that he would become a power-hitting third baseman.
Given a 60-grade power tool, the raw pop he showed during his prep days earned him that reputation.
But since beginning his professional journey, he's had a tough time hitting the ball over the fence. So much so that his player archetype is starting to change.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), "most rival evaluators are convinced he'll stick at shortstop," which is a major change from when he began his career.
At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, the 21-year-old is showing a lot more athleticism than many expected with 46 steals on the season at the Double-A level. On the flip side, he only has nine home runs in 91 games this year and 20 total across 213 contests in his career.
"When you draft high school kids, we all have an idea of what we think they're going to become. This is one of those times where he's gone in a direction that we didn't see," Phillies director of player development Luke Murton said, per Gelb.
How This Impacts Phillies Long-Term
The consensus thinking when Miller was drafted was that he would take over for Alec Bohm at third base when his club control ran out after the 2026 season.
But with 2027 drawing closer, it's unclear if that is going to be the path for Miller or not.
He hasn't hit at the level many expected him to, and with his raw power also not on display, it's hard to definitively state the youngster will be an upgrade over anyone on the roster despite him being the 48th-ranked prospect in the sport.
Could Miller eventually take over for Trea Turner at shortstop in a move that pushes the veteran to second base?
That could be a possibility.
However, that would leave third base unsolved unless the Phillies want to commit long-term to Bohm, something they don't appear willing to do.
There's not a true standout third baseman on the farm for Philadelphia, either, which complicates matters.
The belief was Miller would become that guy for them. But as he's gotten older and more experienced in professional baseball, it now looks like that is no longer his path.