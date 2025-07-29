Phillies Top Pitching Prospect Andrew Painter Receives Broadcast Showcase
Philadelphia Phillies fans are patiently waiting for the franchise to call up their top pitching prospect, Andrew Painter.
For now, they’ll have to settle for seeing him on a variety of platforms.
MLB announced its roster of free minor league baseball games this week and included Painter’s start this week for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The Iron Pigs at the Worcester Red Sox at 12:05 p.m. eastern on Wednesday.
Phillies fans can watch the game several ways. For those that subscribe to MLB.TV or the MLB app, they can watch the game at no additional cost. Plus, MiLB games are available on MiLB.TV, on the web and in the MiLB app.
Selected minor leagues games are available with or without a subscription at MLB.com, on the MLB Pipeline home page and the MiLB home page. The MiLB free game of the day is also available on MLB.TV.
The Phillies have planned all season to promote Painter to the Majors at some point this season. Given that he didn’t pitch in games in 2023 or 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, Philadelphia is trying to manage his workload, both in the minors and in the Majors.
So far this season he is 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA in 17 starts. He has 75 strikeouts and 24 walks in 73 innings. He took a no-decision in his last start on July 24, but he only allowed one hit in six innings. He struck out four and walked three, but he gave up two runs on a home run.
Painter was the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2021. Painter was a candidate for the 2023 starting rotation after he went 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 22 starts, with 155 strikeouts and 25 walks in 103.2 innings.
Even after the Tommy John surgery, he remained one of the best prospects in baseball and the Phillies’ No. 1 prospect. He is also MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 prospect.
Last year he threw in the Arizona Fall League, where he was named pitcher of the year after he threw 15.2 innings with a 2.30 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and a .189 batting average against. He also struck out 18 and walked four while posting a 31 percent miss rate.
