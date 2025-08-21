Four Takeaways From Phillies Emphatic Sweep Over Mariners
It was anyone's guess what the Philadelphia Phillies were going to look like during their three-game series against one of the American League's best teams in the Seattle Mariners.
The Phillies were on the downturn of the rollercoaster that has been their season, going from looking dominant with their four-game winning streak that included a sweep over the Texas Rangers, to losing a series against the Cincinnati Reds and splitting a four-game set against the Washington Nationals.
Throw in the fact that it was announced their superstar ace Zack Wheeler had a blood clot and he underwent surgery to address it, there were really a ton of questions surrounding the state of this team.
Well, they responded. And they did so in a huge way, sweeping the Mariners in this three-game series in emphatic fashion, putting up gaudy numbers on offense and riding elite starting pitcher to outscore their opponent by a total score of 29-13.
Here are four takeaways from what transpired.
Offensive Approach Was Lethal
Ever since the Phillies were eliminated in frustrating fashion in the 2023 NLCS where they swung themselves out of games by chasing pitch after pitch, the entire key to their success has been predicated on two things: be patient at the plate and wait for pitches they can do damage with.
When they do that, they look like an offensive juggernaut. But when they don't, they struggle.
That entire premise was on display against Seattle, with Philadelphia punishing the opposing pitching staff by being patient and working long counts, but also jumping all over pitches that were mistakes. This approach turned into those 29 runs being scored, but more impressively, that came on a total of 48 hits. Out of those 48 hits, 17 went for extra bases with nine of those being home runs.
But perhaps most importantly, the Phillies only struck out 15 times across the three games while they drew 10 walks, a clear change in their approach at the plate where they still put runs on the board and hit for power while not getting themselves into trouble by helping the opposing pitchers.
Against the Reds, they struck out 26 times and drew just one walk. And against the Nationals, they struck out 30 times and drew 11 walks. But their two wins saw a ratio of 16 strikeouts to 10 walks, while their losses saw them get rung up 14 times compared to drawing just one walk.
Everyone is hoping this group can remember what they did against the Mariners going forward, because if they do and that is how they go about things for the rest of the year, this will be one of the best offenses in the sport.
Return of Elite Starting Pitching
With Wheeler expected to miss the rest of the year -- playoffs included -- despite no timetable for his recovery being given, everyone in this rotation had to step up their level of play to make up for the fact that one of the game's best pitchers is no longer available.
The trio of Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo did that in spades. Suarez earned the win in Game 1 by striking out 10 batters and walking none across 6 2/3 innings pitched where he gave up just two runs on four hits. Not to be outdone, Sanchez bolstered his NL Cy Young case by tying his career high with 12 K's, giving up just two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Then in the finale, with a chance for Philadelphia to make a statement with a sweep, early-season Luzardo arrived to Citizens Bank Park with the left-hander ringing up 12 batters of his own while walking none, giving up just one earned run on three hits in six innings pitched.
This three-game performance is something everyone envisioned when the front office put this rotation together. And even though Wheeler likely won't be part of it in October, that doesn't mean they can't still do special things.
Superstars Showed Up
Trea Turner has been a bit maligned since signing with the Phillies, which was always unfair when looking at what he's done at the plate during his tenure in Philadelphia. But there's no doubt he has taken his game to the next level this year.
He entered this set leading the National League in hits, and his form did not slow down at all during these three games, with the star shortstop getting even more hot by going 10-for-16 with a double, a triple and his first home run this season at Citizens Bank Park, striking out just once.
He set the table for the big bats behind him, as Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto were all electric with two homers apiece as the trio has started to heat up at the right time coming down the stretch.
Realmuto has been one of the best hitters in the sport this summer, and he kept that rolling by going 6-for-12 during this series. Schwarber was 6-for-14 and Harper was 5-for-12, creating a lethal quartet at the top of this batting order.
Jhoan Duran Continues To Amaze
The Phillies needed a shutdown closer in their midst, and they went out and got someone who might be the best in the majors with the addition of Jhoan Duran.
What he has done since arriving in Philadelphia has been nothing short of amazing, not allowing a single run across his seven appearances and 5 2/3 innings pitched, giving up just two hits while striking out five batters and walking none.
More importantly, he has gone a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities, including getting his sixth against Seattle in Game 2 of this set after the Phillies' bullpen already blew the lead following the gem pitched by Sanchez.
But when Duran got the ball to close things out after Realmuto hit a clutch two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to put Philadelphia back up by two, he shut the door by inducing two groundball outs before striking out AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh to end the game.
It was an incredible series for the Phillies against the Mariners, putting together a dominant sweep that gives proof they can be one of the best teams in baseball when they put everything together.