Kyle Schwarber's All-Star Game Performance Puts Pressure on Phillies Organization
Kyle Schwarber became the second Philadelphia Phillies player to ever win the All-Star Game MVP Award on Tuesday night, joining Johnny Callison in 1964 after he hit a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Schwarber had a walk-off of sorts, too.
In the first-ever swing-off in All-Star Game history, the Phillies slugger put on a show with all three of his allotted swings producing home runs.
More News: Phillies Superstar Kyle Schwarber Wins All-Star Game MVP in Historic Swing-Off
That gave the National League the advantage and put pressure on the American League's last batter -- Jonathan Aranda -- who couldn't home through with a home run of his own.
It was a great moment, and it showcased what Philadelphia fans have known for a while; Schwarber is clutch and hits the ball a long way.
But this fun story puts pressure on the entire Phillies organization when it comes to the future of the two parties, with Schwarber set to hit the open market after the season after a contract extension wasn't worked out before the 2025 campaign got underway.
Both sides have stated they want to get something finalized, but Philadelphia has tons of high-priced contracts on their books and Schwarber is going to have plenty of suitors in free agency willing to hand him a lot of money to hit home runs for their team.
The Phillies know they have to get something done to keep the clubhouse leader and elite slugger on their roster going forward.
However, another aspect should create even more urgency.
More News: Phillies Skipper Admitted Team 'Needs a Break' Heading Into All-Star Week
The All-Star Game is coming to Philadelphia in 2026, and this fanbase would love nothing more than to see Schwarber compete in the Home Run Derby with a Phillies uniform on.
He turned down the invite this year and hinted at competing next season, which was music to the ears of every fan when envisioning the patented "Schwar-Bomb" flying over the fence at Citizens Bank Park during the showcase event next July.
But for that to happen, a contract has to get done.
More News: Phillies Lauded for Adding Two Potential Immediate Impact Players in MLB Draft
Philadelphia is no stranger to pressurized conversations early in free agency.
Ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Phillies worked out a lucrative long-term deal with Aaron Nola despite him drawing interest from every pitcher-needy team around the league.
They could do that again with their beloved slugger.
But the pressure is on, especially after seeing him put on a show during the first-ever swing off at the All-Star Game while knowing they are going to host the Midsummer Classic in 2026.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.