Phillies Magic Number to Clinch NL East Drops by Eight in Four Days
It’s all over but the clinching for the Philadelphia Phillies when it comes to the National League East title.
The Phillies (87-60) wrapped up a four-game sweep of the New York Mets (76-71) with a 6-4 victory. Philadelphia fell behind, 4-0, in the first inning but chipped away throughout the game before overtaking New York in the sixth inning. Otto Kemp tied the game with an RBI double. That was followed by an RBI single by Harrison Bader and an RBI single by Bryce Harper.
Even though he gave up four runs in the first inning, starter Jesus Luzardo (14-6) went eight innings to claim the win. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his 29th save. And Philadelphia’s quest to cut its magic number by eight was successful.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
The Phillies’ magic number is five entering Friday’s action. It was 13 entering the series with the Mets. How did Philadelphia do it?
The magic number to clinch the NL East is a combination of Phillies wins and Mets losses. Since the pair were playing head-to-head there was a chance Philadelphia could reduce the magic number by eight — but only if it swept the series.
The Phillies did just that, though Thursday’s game was the hardest of the four. It’s possible that Philadelphia could clinch the division this weekend with a combination of two wins and three Mets losses, which is possible. New York hosts the red-hot Texas Rangers starting on Friday.
But the sweep did more than trim the magic number. Now, Philadelphia is within two games of the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in the National League and, for now, have the No. 1 seed. Now, if the Phillies can overcome the Brewers down the stretch, they would have home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 5
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 15
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 11)
Philadelphia Phillies: 87-60 (lead division)
New York Mets: 76-71 (11.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.