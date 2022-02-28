MLB and MLBPA Reach February 28 Deadline With No Agreement in Sight

Sunday marked two days until the regular season will be delayed or impacted by the MLB lockout. Thus, MLB and the MLBPA met for the seventh straight day.

ESPN's Jesse Rodgers reported that their meeting was "productive", yet both sides still remain far apart on reaching an agreement.

Some notable figures from the MLBPA were in attendance Sunday at the site of the lockout meetings, Roger Dean Stadium. Max Scherzer, Marcus Semien, and Andrew Miller were all spotted leaving or entering the bargaining sessions in Jupiter, Florida.

The tone of Sunday's meeting, as reported by Rodgers, seems to have been much lighter than the "hostile" tone of the meeting on Saturday. This could potentially help the two sides come to a swifter agreement.

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic MLB and the MLBPA have also agreed to meet earlier in the day Monday. A sign that these talks will be the most urgent since the lockout began.

When the two sides meet on February 28, it will be the most important day for the MLB since the lockout began on Dec. 2. If sides do not reach an agreement, it will be the first time since 1994 that MLB has missed regular season games due to labor negotiations.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!