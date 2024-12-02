Philadelphia Phillies Could Look To Move Fan Favorite Starter This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are at the center of tons of rumors so far this winter.
With them being aggressive in the past and having a clear need to improve this roster at multiple spots, they naturally are seen as fits for star free agents and blockbuster trades.
That likely won't change until the upcoming season begins.
The Phillies completely fell apart during the back half of this past campaign, and in an effort to avoid that going forward, the front office is searching for ways to plug the clear holes that are present.
From putting Alec Bohm on the trade block, to being interested in Alex Bregman, to searching for a way to land Garrett Crochet, Philadelphia continues to be mentioned as a team looking to make eye-catching changes this winter.
When taking a look at what might happen if they are able to land Crochet, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports they would shop one of their fan favorite pitchers.
"You'd figure that if the Phillies do eventually acquire Crochet, they'd pivot and shop Ranger Suarez. There have already been rumblings this offseason that the Phillies are dangling Suarez," he writes.
That would be a surprising move.
Ranger Suarez has been one of the best playoff performers on this Phillies roster the past three years, so shipping him out of town seems to be counterproductive in helping them achieving their World Series goal.
However, the drop off in play the left-hander had in the second half of the season might make the front office feel like it's time to get what they can for him right now, especially since he'll be a free agent after the upcoming campaign.
This is all predicated on them landing Crochet, though.
If they aren't able to work out a trade with the Chicago White Sox for their rising star, then Suarez will undoubtedly be on the roster next year and potentially beyond.
But, Seidman thinks the upgrade that Crochet would present is something the front office is looking to make heading into 2025.
"Top-end starting pitching would be last on the list of the Phillies' true needs since it's their biggest strength, but if they acquire Crochet, they'd be protecting themselves against losing Suarez for nothing. And as popular as Suarez is here, Crochet might be the better bet over the next five years given Suarez' reliance on pinpoint command," he added.
This will be something that has to be monitored going forward.
Philadelphia wants to make a splash, and if they do, Suarez could be on his way out of town.