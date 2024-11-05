Philadelphia Phillies Huge Potential Signing in MLB Free Agency is 'Perfect'
While the Philadelphia Phillies have as much star power as anyone in the league - something Dave Dombrowski has made it clear he is acutely aware of - the two teams that just played in the World Series put on display that you can't have enough stars when trying to win big in Major League Baseball.
The Phillies are entering the offseason with a sour taste in their mouths once again, this time not even getting close to their ultimate goal after making the World Series two years ago and returning to the NLCS last season. This time around, after their best regular season since 2011 and their first division title since then, Philadelphia fell in just four games to the New York Mets in the NLDS.
While everyone would love to land Juan Soto, it doesn't feel all that likely or realistic that the Phillies would be able to pry him from the Bronx or keep him from Queens. Soto isn't the only big swing the team could make however, and there are some huge names out there who would still cost likely a fifth of what Soto will cost. One interesting idea came from The Good Phight, who suggested that Philadelphia goes out and signs Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman to a six-year $175 million contract after trading current third baseman Alec Bohm to Detroit as a part of what their 'perfect offseason' looks like for the team.
"This is the biggest move of the offseason," the idea stated. "Now that Alec Bohm is traded, we have a hole at third base. Perhaps no better option to fill that void than Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. While he is declining, he is in the 82 percentile in Chase %, 98th in Whiff %, and 94 in K%. He’s also a good defender, being in the 91 percentile in OAA. He is the perfect 2 hole bat to be in between Schwarber and Harper, and has had a history of playoff success."
Bregman without a doubt is still one of the best third basemen in baseball, even winning his first career Gold Glove this past weekend for 2024. Going from Bohm to Bregman wouldn't be quite as exciting as adding the best hitter in baseball to the lineup, but it's a move that everyone will be able to get behind and be giddy about.
If the Phillies want to make a return to baseball's biggest stage, a move like this is one that could push them over the top.