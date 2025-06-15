Philadelphia Phillies Inconsistent Slugger Could Be Trade Fit for Detroit Tigers
Despite being well over .500, the Philadelphia Phillies have had some issues this season.
The Phillies have a good record overall but have been largely inconsistent to begin the year. This is a team that has World Series or bust expectations, but the unit has some notable issues.
This winter, Philadelphia attempted to fix the glaring problems that resulted in them being eliminated by the New York Mets in the National League Division Series. However, while the addition of Jesus Luzardo has been a very good one in the starting rotation, neither Max Kepler or Jordan Romano have performed well.
With the summer quickly approaching, if the Phillies are going to want to be a contender, they are going to have to make some notable upgrades.
One position that has still been an issue for them is at third base. The team had hopes that their All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm would bounce back after a poor second half of the year in 2024, but that doesn’t appear to be happening.
Now, Philadelphia is left with a tough dilemma, and perhaps a change is needed.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Phillies potentially trading away third baseman Alec Bohm to the Detroit Tigers to shake up the position.
Even though the numbers have improved after the dreadful start to the year, Bohm still isn’t producing at the level that the team likely wants to see from him or the position.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .283/.319/.398 with six home runs and 28 RBI. With an OPS of .717, he hasn’t been anywhere near the All-Star caliber he was in the first half of last season.
Due to Philadelphia likely wishing to upgrade the position, moving him to a team like the Tigers does make some sense. A change of scenery might be what’s needed for the former first-overall pick, and Detroit has had a couple of players bounce back after years of struggles like Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson.
While Bohm might be a disappointment for the Phillies at third base, he would be an improvement for the Tigers.
Detroit missed out on Alex Bregman in free agency and seemingly were unable to get a good plan in place afterward.
Due to his struggles of late, the asking price for Bohm would likely be minimal. However, if Philadelphia was able to bring in an upgrade, they would likely want to move him and get something in return.
