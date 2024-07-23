Philadelphia Phillies Named Landing Spot for Under-The-Radar Relief Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies look prepared to make moves at the trade deadline, giving them an even better chance than they already have to win the World Series. If there's one team around the league that doesn't necessarily have to make a move, it'd be the Phillies.
However, that'd be a terrible approach from Dave Dombrowski, as there are areas they could improve. Sure, they have the roster to win a World Series right now, but why not do everything they can to give them the best chance to do so?
Dombrowski has never been one to shy away from making moves, and the indication around baseball is that he'll continue to do what he needs to do to better this roster.
Most rumors have suggested that they'll be in the mix for a center fielder and relief pitching. A center fielder has been a need since Spring Training, and Philadelphia could better their bullpen as it's been inconsistent at times throughout the year.
Tanner Scott has been a name that continues to pop up in trade rumors for the Phillies. If Mason Miller gets traded, many expect them to be in the mix, too. However, it's uncertain if Miller will get dealt during the deadline.
Listing 50 players who could be traded, The Athletic linked them to a relief pitcher who hasn't been reported on much in recent weeks. They named Philadelphia a landing spot for Jason Adam of the Tampa Bay Rays.
"Jason Adam is the latest in a long line of journeyman pitchers to find success in the Rays’ bullpen. And, like many of those before him, he could become trade bait now that he’s 32 and starting to get costly.
"Adam’s strikeout rate is down a bit this season, but he’s throwing harder than ever and his ERA is under 2.00 for the second time in three years with Tampa Bay."
Adam is an under-the-radar relief pitcher who could be someone who makes a major impact on a contending team. He likely won't be as expensive in terms of prospects needed to be traded compared to guys like Scott and Miller.
In 2024, he's posted a 2.25 ERA, 174 ERA+, and has struck out 45 in 44.0 innings pitched.
If the Phillies fall out of the race for Scott and Miller doesn't get traded, they could turn their attention to a guy like Adam. While he isn't a full-time closer, he'd bring value to this bullpen.