Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Sign Star Free Agent Infielder on Huge Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies are planning on making some major lineup changes this winter after the bats fell short early in the postseason during a four-game domination at the hands of the New York Mets.
One position expected to see a new face next year is third base, with it being reported in the last couple of weeks that the Phillies have placed All-Star Alec Bohm on the trade block.
Coming off what was a career performance before it ended in a cold stretch to finish the regular season, he was benched in the playoffs amid questions about attitude and maturity, so his trade value is a mystery.
But moving forward, if they wanted to get creative and add a superstar to play the position, or shuffle some things around in the infield, the team could consider adding the top shortstop on the market, Milwaukee Brewers stud Willy Adames, who is willing to move over to third base.
Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted he to wind up in Philadelphia on an eight-year, $192 million deal.
"The top free agent shortstop in the market may also be the top free agent third baseman, as reports have indicated that Willy Adames would be open to switching positions for the right teams," Finkelstein wrote. "If the Phillies decide to trade Alec Bohm, as speculated, they could view Adames as an upgrade at third base. Or they could even move [Trea] Turner to third, and start Adames at shortstop, where he would be an upgrade over Turner defensively."
Adames presents an instant upgrade to Bohm even though he would likely take some time to adjust to playing third base.
The same goes for Trea Turner if the team really did want to just move him over and keep Adames in his natural position.
Regardless of who plays third and who plays shortstop, the Phillies would instantly have arguably the best left side of the infield in all of baseball.
Coming off one of the best seasons in what has been an outstanding career thus far, Adames is understandably looking to get paid.
While the projection is a lot of money to pay, the potential reward makes the risk worth it.
Signing Adames would be a major boost to a lineup that, despite helping the team to 95 wins and their first division title since 2011, scored just five runs total in the three losses that ended their season when the lights were brightest.