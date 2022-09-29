Skip to main content

Phillies' Top Prospect Painter Named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year

The Philadelphia Phillies' top prospect Andrew Painter has been named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Baseball America has handed out their first ever Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award to Philadelphia Phillies' top prospect Andrew Painter. 

The 19-year-old finished up his 2022 MiLB season with the Double-A Reading Fightin' Phils after beginning the year with Single-A Clearwater.

Painter finished with 103.2 innings pitched and a 1.56 ERA coupled with an otherworldly 0.89 WHIP across three levels. The right-hander has firmly put himself in the conversation to compete for a roster spot at the Major League level come 2023. 

Drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Painter has shot up the top-prospect rankings lists and has solidified himself as one of the premium pitching talents in the minors. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

He has proved he can handle his accelerated development timeline. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

Painter
News

Top Prospect Painter Named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19092555
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19135216
Game Day

After Another Loss to the Cubs, Phillies Postseason Hopes Look Grim

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19070718
Opinions

Marsh Could be Phillies' Next Breakout Bat

By Alex Carr
USATSI_15090734
News

Phillies to Hold "Stay Ready Camp" at Citizens Bank Park

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18355455
Opinions

What on Earth Is the Deal With the Latest New Era Phillies Cap?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19129315
News

How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19129143
Game Day

Phillies Tarnish Golden Opportunity, Drop Opener to Cubs

By Alex Carr