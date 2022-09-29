Top Prospect Painter Named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year

Baseball America has handed out their first ever Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award to Philadelphia Phillies' top prospect Andrew Painter.

The 19-year-old finished up his 2022 MiLB season with the Double-A Reading Fightin' Phils after beginning the year with Single-A Clearwater.

Painter finished with 103.2 innings pitched and a 1.56 ERA coupled with an otherworldly 0.89 WHIP across three levels. The right-hander has firmly put himself in the conversation to compete for a roster spot at the Major League level come 2023.

Drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Painter has shot up the top-prospect rankings lists and has solidified himself as one of the premium pitching talents in the minors.

He has proved he can handle his accelerated development timeline.

