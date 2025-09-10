Phillies Blow Out Mets to Put NL East Magic Number in Single Digits
The Philadelphia Phillies made sure their offense was on full throttle as it beat the New York Mets, 9-3, on Tuesday night.
The Phillies (85-60) had all the power it needed at the plate, getting home runs from Otto Kemp, Harrison Bader and Kyle Schwarber, the last of which gave him 50 home runs for the season. The three home runs combined to bring in five runs. Bryson Stott went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Nick Castellano also drove in two runs.
That made for an easy night for Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez (12-6), who struck out 12 walked three and allowed just one hit in six innings. Three relievers scattered seven hits and three runs, but the offense gave the staff plenty of cushion.
It was the second of a four-game series between the Phillies and the Mets and, for the second straight game, Philadelphia made its race for the NL East crown a little bit easier.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
Before the series with the Mets started on Monday, Philadelphia had a magic number of 13. The number drops every time the Phillies win over the Mets lose. So, with a head-to-head series the Phillies were presented with a huge opportunity to put their pursuit of the division title on cruise control.
On Monday, the Phillies won a close one with the Mets, 1-0. That cut the magic number to 11. With their blowout of the Mets on Tuesday, the Phillies shaved two more off that magic number, which is now nine. Putting it in single digits makes it far less likely New York will be able to make a run at the division, even if the Mets are able to take the final two games of the series.
The victory also allowed Philadelphia to maintain its healthy lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 playoff seed, which would allow the Phillies to skip the wild card round and host a divisional playoff series.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 9
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 17
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 10-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 9)
Philadelphia Phillies: 85-60 (lead division)
New York Mets: 76-69 (9.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (17 games): Sept. 10-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.