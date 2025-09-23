Phillies Predicted to Lose Superstar Free Agent Pitcher on Massive Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed into the final week of the season having already clinched their second straight National League East title. Though they are still trying to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed and first round bye, their seeding fate is close to already sealed.
This week ahead should be used as a tune-up ahead of what Philadelphia hopes is a very deep run this October, but no matter how far they go, this is a team who will have some tough calls to make when the offseason inevitably arrives. When it comes to keep and who to let go for the Phillies, the conversation has understandably revolved around designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.
Outside of Schwarber though, there's another high-priced name Dave Dombrowski and Philadelphia are going to have to make a call on. With the way he's performed this year however, there may already be a decision made as to whether they have any chance of keeping him. Left-hander Ranger Suárez has had a career season, and Edward Eng of FanSided predicts this is the final regular season week he's with the team.
Phillies Projected to Lose Ranger Suárez to Free Agency
"[Suarez's] strong and convincing performance is good news for him but bad news for the Phillies," Eng wrote. "The better that he does, the more likely he is to price himself out of town as he enters free agency this offseason. With the 30-year-old left-hander projected to get over $160 million on the open market according to Spotrac, Philadelphia fans are likely seeing the last of Suárez in a Phillies uniform as he hopes to help the team go on a deep postseason run before all is said and done."
If Suárez is looking at a $160 million deal, the reality is that it's going to be extremely difficult if not impossible to keep him. The argument can be made that Philadelphia should spend whatever it takes to keep the star lefty, but this is a business and not everyone can be retained. Still, it would be tough to see him walk out of the door.
Suárez Has Had Sensational Year for Phillies
Finally in 2025 -- at the perfect time for him given his free agency -- Philadelphia has seen the breakout of Suárez from high potential type guy to legitimate ace. With a 3.12 ERA in 25 starts, the best command numbers in his career and a 1.196 WHIP, Suárez's 12-7 record has seen him post a bWAR of 4.8.
Those are the kind of numbers teams covet at the top of their rotation, and the fact that he's a lefty makes him even more intriguing, not to mention more expensive. Still just 30 years old, this will be potentially the only real chance for Suárez to cash in on a massive long-term deal.
Phillies fans could hardly blame him if that's what he chooses to do.
For the moment though, Suárez is still wearing a Philadelphia uniform, and there's more pressing business at hand. If this really is the final go around for the homegrown talent, the Phillies must make it count with a very deep run to remember this October.