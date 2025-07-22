Phillies Promoting Highly Rated Catching Prospect Eduardo Tait to High-A
The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a major decision with regards to the farm system.
According to an announcement from the team, 18-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait is being promoted from Single-A to High-A Jersey Shore after an impressive showing in 75 games this season for the youngster from Panama.
Tait has slashed .251/.322/.436 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI this year in Clearwater to follow up on what was a huge 2024 across rookie ball and Single-A.
Last year, Tait slashed .302/.356/.486 with 11 home runs and 73 RBI and while the numbers dipped a bit this year, those figures largely came in rookie ball and clearly Philadelphia feels good about the steps he's made.
Ranked as a top-five prospect in the Phillies organization, Tait is the No. 59 prospect in all of Major League Baseball as well as the No. 6 overall catcher. He is by far the youngest top-ten catcher as well as the youngest top-30 prospect for Philadelphia.
Clearly, he still has a ways to go before he's anywhere near ready for the big leagues and it will likely be several more years before fans see him at Citizens Bank Park, Tait has established himself as a must-watch name.
Now preparing for the biggest leap in competition yet during his professional career, seeing what Tait is able to do at High-A this year should be fairly telling in terms of where he's at in his development.
Tait is likely in Jersey Shore for the foreseeable future, though fans will be tracking him closely as he continues to climb the minor league ladder.
