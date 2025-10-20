Phillies Prospect Tommy McCollum Makes Early Impact in Arizona Fall League
Philadelphia Phillies prospects, as part of the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League, are preparing for another week of action that starts on Tuesday.
Surprise is in second place after two weeks with a 5-4 record. Ahead of the Saguaros are Scottsdale at 7-3. Behind them are Peoria (5-5), Salt River (5-5), Mesa (4-6) and Glendale (3-6).
Two prospects who were originally selected and aren’t participating are Aidan Miller and Carson DeMartini. Miller, one of the organization’s top prospects, was removed at the last minute to give him some rest after he slashed .264/.392/.433 with 14 home runs and 59 stolen bases between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. DeMartini was also given rest after a 2025 in which he slashed .237/.340/.367 with 10 home runs and 52 RBI.
Phillies prospects are playing with the Surprise Saguaros, alongside players from the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.
Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Performances at AFL
Here is a look at how every Philadelphia Phillies prospect at the Arizona Fall League has fared after two weeks.
Dante Nori, OF: Nori has played in one game and gone 1-for-2.
Bryan Rincon, SS: In his second go-round in the AFL, he doesn’t have a hit in four games and 13 at-bats. He has struck out five times.
Dylan Campbell, 2B: In seven games he’s slashed .286/.448/.667 with two home runs and four RBI. He has walked seven times and struck out seven times.
Jack Dallas, RHP: Has no ERA in two games, with three hits allowed in five innings. He’s also given up three walks and struck out eight. Batters are hitting .188 against him.
Tommy McCollum, RHP: He is 2-0 in three games with a 2.70 ERA. He has allowed two hits and three runs (one earned) in 3.1 innings. He has struck out three and walked two.
Eiberson Castellano, RHP: He is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two games, both starts. He allowed six hits and four earned runs in six innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Jaydenn Estanista, RHP: He has a 10.13 ERA in two games, both in relief. He has allowed six hits and three earned runs in 2.2 innings, with no walks and three strikeouts. Batters are hitting .500 against him.
Daniel Harper, RHP: Has an 18.00 ERA in three games. He’s allowed six hits and four earned runs in two innings. He has walked two and struck out two.
The Saguaros begin the week with a home game on Tuesday against Glendale. Surprise remains at home on Wednesday against Scottsdale. On Thursday, Surprise travels to Mesa. The Saguaros are off on Friday before hosting Mesa on Saturday and Peoria on Sunday to end the week.