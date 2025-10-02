Phillies to Face Dodgers Superstar in NL Division Series Opening Game
The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of the Cincinnati Reds in the National League wild card playoffs, ensuring a date with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Dodgers, the No. 3 seed, swept the Reds in two games and will travel cross-country to start their best-of-five series with the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. The game will be at either 6:08 p.m. or 6:38 p.m. eastern, depending upon which team wins the American League wild card series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.
The sweep ensured Los Angeles will get an extra day of rest before starting the series with the Phillies. It also ensured that Philadelphia would face Dodgers megastar Shohei Ohtani in Game 1.
The Phillies vs. Shohei Ohtani
Before the NL wild card playoffs began, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Dodgers’ plan was to start Blake Snell in Game 1 of the NLWC and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2. If the series went to a third game, Los Angeles would use Ohtani as the starter. If the Dodgers won in two games, then Ohtani would start Game 1 against Philadelphia.
Ohtani didn’t start the season in the Dodgers’ rotation. He did not pitch in 2024 due to elbow surgery at the end of the 2023 season but served as the designated hitter and won the NL MVP award in leading Los Angeles to a World Series title. He was given more runway to prepare to pitch in 2025 before he joined the rotation in June.
The Phillies faced Ohtani when they visited Los Angeles last month. In his start on Sept. 16, he pitched five innings of no-hit baseball, as he struck out five and walked one. He came away with a no-decision. The Phillies won the game, 9-6.
The right-hander has increasingly looked like himself since he re-joined the rotation, even though he is 1-1 in 14 starts. He has a 2.87 ERA and has struck out 62 and walked nine in 47 innings. Batters are hitting just .227 against him.
By winning on Wednesday, the Dodgers can reset their rotation for the Philadelphia series. Both teams will have an off day on Sunday before playing Game 2 on Monday. Los Angeles could bring Snell back for Game 2 on extra rest and do the same with Yamamoto for Game 3 on Wednesday.
Philadelphia played an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday. The Phillies have only revealed that left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will star the first game of their NL Division Series. Ranger Suarez threw a bullpen and didn’t pitch in the scrimmage, which could indicate Philadelphia could use him in Game 2. Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo were the starting pitchers in the scrimmage.
NLDS Series (Best-of-5)
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia, 6:08 pm or 6:38 pm ET, TBS, truTV, HBO Max*
Game 2: Monday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia, time, TV TBA
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers, time, TV TBA
Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers, time, TV TBA (if necessary)
Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia, time, TV TBA (if necessary)
*-6:08 pm if Red Sox win AL Wild Card series; 6:38 pm if Yankees win AL Wild Card series.