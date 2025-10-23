Phillies 'Would Love' to Trade For Electrifying Boston Red Sox Outfielder, Top MLB Insider Reports
The Philadelphia Phillies have been predicted by seemingly every major news outlet to be big players in the outfield market when the 2026 offseason officially begins, and a new potential option has been rumored to be on their radar.
The free agency route has remained the Phillies' brass's most likely path toward upgrading their offensive production in the outfield. The major names, including Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker and New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger, have already been linked to Philadelphia, and lower-level options such as Yankees' Trent Grisham and impending free agent Harrison Bader have also been discussed ad nauseam.
If they don't choose to address the issue through free agent means, a resolution could arise due to multiple pieces of their core set being available to cash in. The trade market is an outlet that President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski seldom refrains from exploring. Their prospect capital remains adequate, despite trading both pitcher Mick Abel and catcher Eduardo Tait to Minnesota for closer Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden detailed his list of the Top-10 stars that could find their way on the trade block, and Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran landed at #4 on the list, with the Phillies as a prime destination.
Phillies Named Trade Destination for Jarren Duran
Duran seemed like a lock to be in Boston long-term after a stellar 2024 breakout season, and, even though his 2025 campaign was productive, it was filled with legitimate concerns. The emergence of rising stars in Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, and top prospect Roman Anthony living up to his sky-high expectations, has made him expendable.
"Duran’s name keeps coming up in trade rumors and it now sounds like the Red Sox will move on from him this winter," Bowden said. "Teams such as the Phillies, Dodgers, Tigers, Guardians and Rangers would love to land him. He’s also controllable through the 2028 season, so it would take a huge haul for the Red Sox to move him."
The Phillies were brought up as a landing spot for the 29-year-old prior to the 2025 MLB trade deadline, although nothing of substance ever materialized. A trade package for Duran is anyone's guess, but a high price is likely to be set by Boston, even with his 2025 season being a sizeable setback.
Duran checks a lot of boxes for Philadelphia as a future acquisition. For starters, his 4.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference, would far and away be their highest among the outfielders currently on their roster. He's one of the premier baserunners in MLB, hits the ball extremely hard, and, maybe most importantly, plays the game with a drive that the Phillies have lacked in recent years.
Duran, the Red Sox's 2025 Heart and Hustle Award winner, has come to be known as a player who routinely stretches singles into doubles, hustles out infield singles, and is visibly one of the most emotional and competitive names in the sport.
Dombrowski's relationship with his former organization could lead to an easier path to formulating a trade, albeit much of the Boston front office has changed since his tenure.
The Phillies' plans are bound to come into a clearer focus once the offseason actually opens, and Duran is an early trade candidate whose market Philadelphia is anticipated to be heavily involved in.