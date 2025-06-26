Top Phillies Prospect Falls Just Short of Top Five Overall Ranking
The Philadelphia Phillies are building a World Series caliber roster full of talented veterans, but they have some exciting youngsters waiting in the wings as well.
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson recently released ranking of the Top 25 prospects in baseball and there was some positive movement for a couple of Phillies players.
Star pitcher Andrew Painter remains the top rated prospect in Philadelphia, but he rose to No. 6 after being at No. 14 before the season. Shortstop Aidan Miller made an even bigger jump from No. 29 to No. 17, joining Painter in the Top 20.
More News: Phillies Surprisingly Named Top Trade Deadline Fit for Red Sox Star
Painter missed all of 2023 and 2024 due to an elbow injury that ended up needing Tommy John surgery. No one really knew what he was going to look like when he came back, but the hopes were high.
When he finally took the mound again during last year's Arizona Fall League, he dominated the competition almost immediately. In six starts, he had a 2.30 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 15.2 innings of work.
The 22-year-old hasn't been the same level of dominant in 2025, but he's been fine and it's just good to see him staying healthy again.
More News: Bottom of Phillies Lineup Creating Major Concerns About Championship Viability
Through his first 12 starts of the season, he has a 4.18 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 47.1 innings of work. Most of that has come from Triple-A, as well.
Even though he is just 22 and coming off of a major injury that derailed the start of his professional career out of high school, many believe that he is almost ready for the Majors.
Painter is expected to make he debut before the end of the 2025 campaign. The Phillies really haven't needed him, though, as starting pitching has been a strength for them this year.
More News: Phillies Encouraged by Injured Slugger's Progress After Workout
Miller is an intriguing player in his own right, but really needs to find some consistency in order to solidify himself in the future plans for Philadelphia.
Through 53 games this year, he has posted a .240/.345/.375 slash line with six home runs and 24 stolen bases.
Double-A is a much tougher level that Double-A, but it has been tough to see his strikeout rate rise and the power still not really show up.
More News: Former Phillies All-Star Infielder Announces Retirement After Impressive Career
It is still very early for Miller and there are plenty of positive signs, but the power will need to begin to translate for another positive step.
He still only plays shortstop, but it will be interesting to see when the Phillies start to try him out at third or second base with Trea Turner in the lineup for the forseeable future.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.