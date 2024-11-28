Would Blockbuster Trade Idea Be Smart For Philadelphia Phillies?
The Philadelphia Phillies enter this offseason with a sense of urgency to fix things after their playoff exit that was the earliest in this run of success they've had over the last few years.
Coming off the best regular season for the franchise since 2011, and first division title since then, there were high hopes this could be the year where the Phillies brought a World Series banner back to the City of Brotherly Love.
It was not to be, however, falling in a four-game domination in the NLDS at the hands of the New York Mets that demonstrated more than ever to Dave Dombrowski that changes need to be made.
Not only did the bullpen, which had been solid throughout the regular seaso, implode against the Mets, but the bats went to sleep during the three losses which led to their demise.
If Dombrowski wants to add help to both, there's a wild three-team trade proposal that sees the Phillies land two All-Stars at major positions of need by shipping out someone they already had placed on the trade block in third baseman Alec Bohm.
Not only does Philadelphia get a tremendous boost to both their lineup and infield with one of the best third baseman of the generation in Nolan Arenado, but they get one of the best relievers in baseball in Ryan Helsley with Emerson Hancock as a high-upside addition as well.
The price is steep, giving up No. 3 prospect Justin Crawford and No. 6 prospect Mick Abel, as well as Bohm going to the Seattle Mariners, so the question is would it be worth it?
It really depends how highly the team values Arenado.
The 10-time Gold Glove winner and eight-time All-Star will turn 34 years old by the time the season begins, and his numbers have been steadily dipping over the years.
There's also the school of thought that he could see a resurgence upon joining a contender.
After all, Arenado is just two seasons removed from a 2022 performance that was one of the best of his career where he finished third in National League MVP voting that was tied for his highest finish ever.
Helsley, meanwhile, is as close to a sure thing as a team can get coming off what was best season of his career by being named the NL's Reliever of the Year.
For Philadelphia, the championship window is still open, but it's beginning to narrow as the team moves further in the wrong direction after getting so close two seasons ago.
While parting with the prospects would sting, this is a deal Dombrowski should absolutely make given the chance.
A move like this can set the Phillies up to push for a World Series title for years to come.