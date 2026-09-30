3 Biggest Phillies Standouts in Game 1 Loss to Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies had their chances to put away the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their Wild Card series, but they were unable to seal the deal.

It was a hard-fought, back-and-forth game, but their bullpen came up short again, which ended up being a 5-3 loss. The Phillies scored first, going ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but faced a 2-1 deficit through six innings.

They were able to go back ahead, but that lead was squandered in the bottom of the eighth inning when Austin Riley hit a three-run home run off Jhoan Duran. Certainly a disappointing end to Game 1, but there were a few positives to take away.

Here are three players who were standout performers for Philadelphia.

3. Alec Bohm

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a RBI double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the Phillies’ best hitter in the second half of the season, Alec Bohm got the scoring started for the team when he roped a double to deep center field over Michael Harris’s head off Chris Sale.

Philadelphia generated very little offense against the Braves ace, so getting to him early was a pleasant surprise. It was the only hit that Bohm ended up getting in the afternoon, but he didn’t strike out in any of his four at-bats either.

Some credit also needs to be given to the work he did at first base. He made a few nice plays, with his best one being a pick on a low throw from Edmundo Sosa, who started the game at third base.

2. J.T. Realmuto

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) hits a 2 run triple in the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout September, J.T. Realmuto struggled to find any sort of rhythm at the plate. He had a lengthy hitless streak that reached over 30 at-bats, but in the regular-season finale, he broke through with an RBI double to help Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3.

It was a struggle early on against the Braves for the veteran catcher, but he came through in a big moment in the seventh inning. He drove a line drive oppo down the right field line for a triple, scoring Bryson Stott and Bryan De La Cruz.

He delivered against emerging star reliever Didier Fuentes with two outs after he got Justin Crawford to fly out to shallow center field. As always, Realmuto was also excellent behind the plate defensively.

1. Jesus Luzardo

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the biggest standout performer for the Phillies was Jesus Luzardo. It was anyone’s guess what kind of workload he was going to be able to provide the team with, with Sept. 27 being his first appearance since Sept. 7.

He threw only four pitches to get through his inning of work that day, which led many people to wonder how much he could work in Game 1. All expectations were surpassed, with Luzardo throwing 77 pitches through five innings, giving Philadelphia a best-case scenario.

The Phillies didn’t win, but Luzardo deserves a lot of credit for the gutsy performance he delivered.

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