Phillies Bullpen Falters in Devastating Game 1 Loss to Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves started up the Wild Card Round, and as expected between the National League East foes, it was a close game to kick things off.

In the first inning, the Phillies were able to get to Sale early with a two-out RBI double by Alec Bohm. The former All-Star was one of the few Phillies coming into the game with good numbers against the star southpaw, and he made him pay early.

The Braves were able to answer in the second inning with an RBI from Mike Yastrzemski, who was a surprise name to see in the lineup with Jesus Luzardo on the mound.

While Luzardo did give up the run in the second inning, the left-hander ended up going five innings. Considering he threw just four pitches during the last game of the series on Sunday, this was an amazing performance and a major boost for the team.

Unfortunately, Philadelphia turned the ball over to the talented young Alex McFarlane, who made his postseason debut. After a base hit by Michael Harris, it was Ozzie Albies who hit an RBI triple that bounced off the wrist of Derek Hill trying to rob him in center field.

With the Phillies trailing in the top of the seventh inning, they were able to chase Sale from the game with runners on the corners and one out. Justin Crawford came in to pinch-hit, but flew out to center field.

Despite struggling immensely down the stretch, it was J.T. Realmuto who came up with two outs and provided the Phillies with a massive hit. The veteran catcher hit a triple to the opposite field to score two runs and gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead.

Bullpen Struggles

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the bottom of the seventh inning with the lead, Don Mattingly elected to go to Jhoan Duran early. With the top of the order coming up in the inning, including Ronald Acuna, this was a bold decision, but one that made a lot of sense.

While Duran got through the seventh easily, the eighth didn’t go well. With two runners on, Austin Riley was able to hit a go-ahead three-run home run to give the Braves the 5-3 lead. The Phillies were unable to rally in the top of the ninth and that home run by Riley ended up being the game-winner.

Next up for the Phillies will be a win or go home Game 2. Philadelphia is expected to have Cristopher Sanchez on the mound and they will have to try and quickly forget about this loss.