3 Early Potential Trade Destinations for Phillies' Bryce Harper

As the Philadelphia Phillies prepare for the offseason, it appears that anything and everything is going to be on the table for the franchise.

Coming off another disappointing exit early on in the postseason, the Phillies could be a team that looks to shake things up this winter. While there is a lot of uncertainty about whether or not there will be baseball in 2027, Philadelphia will still be seeking ways to improve.

This is a group that is getting older, and their title window is closing. It was back in 2022 that this core was able to reach the World Series. However, they haven’t been able to get back since and have had some early eliminations in October along the way.

Now, while it is no certainty that the team is going to shake things up, it is possible they will do so. One player who could end up getting shopped is former NL MVP Bryce Harper. If he does, here are three teams who could make sense as a trade partner.

Boston Red Sox

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a single during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Phillies, the Red Sox were a team that started out poorly and came surging back to make the postseason. However, similarly to Philadelphia, they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

Boston is a team that has some good young talent, but they are a franchise that is in desperate need of a bat like Harper to anchor the middle of the order. As a great baseball city, Harper could feast playing in Fenway Park with his ability to hit the ball all over the field. The Red Sox would have the financial means to take on Harper’s contract, and this could be a good fit.

Chicago Cubs

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) enters the batters box in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another team that was eliminated earlier than they would have liked to be was the Cubs. While offensive production wasn’t much of a problem for them this year, they do have some key sluggers that are going to be free agents.

As a contender in the NL, they would be a desirable destination for Harper in that sense. This is a team with a lot of talent, and adding Harper with the likely NL MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong would be a nice duo. Chicago is a great baseball town and Harper playing at Wrigley Field would be a treat.

New York Yankees

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees injured right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches from the dugout during the second inning of game three of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS in just three games, a team that figures to be looking to shake things up as well is the Yankees. Despite having Aaron Judge for the last several years, they have been mostly a disappointment when it comes to their play in October.

Perhaps pairing Harper and Judge together in the lineup would be what helps get New York back over the top. While the positional fit might not be great, the Yankees could surely find a way to pull this off. Frustrations are certainly growing for New York and Judge publicly stated after the loss that he would like for the team to go "all-in". Getting Harper would certainly signal the teams desire to win right now.