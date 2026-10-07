Phillies Could Reportedly Make Star Players Available in Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the most disappointing teams for a majority of the 2026 season, failing to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed on them coming into the year.

After being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Round, there are a lot of questions that will have to be answered this offseason. The biggest offseason priority will be finding a full-time manager.

Reportedly, that won’t be Alex Cora. According to reports, he has already spoken with Dave Dombrowski and let him know that he will be taking 2027 off from baseball. That could open the door for interim manager Don Mattingly to have that tag removed and get the job full-time.

There are also obstacles Dombrowski has to figure out with the roster. Given the recent shortcomings, nothing is off the table in that regard, including trading away some of their star players.

Phillies could make Trea Turner, Bryce Harper avaialble in trade

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) celebrates his home run with first baseman Bryce Harper (3) during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic, the MLB insider revealed that he expects the Phillies to put some guys out there, naming shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman/right fielder Bryce Harper.

“I think they’ll shop guys, and I think they’ll put out there, whether it’s a Bryce Harper, you know, or throwing Turner out there. Not sure if they would put Kyle Schwarber out there, how much he means to that clubhouse and stuff,” Nightengale said.

Out of the two star players named, it is a lot easier to envision a deal getting done centered around Harper than Turner. He has proven to still be one of the most productive hitters in baseball, revamping his approach at the plate to lead the National League with 107 walks while also staying healthy and playing in all 162 games.

His willingness to change defensive positions midseason also proves he will do whatever it takes to help put the team in the best position to win. Harper’s contract, which pays about $25.384 million annually, is also a lot easier to stomach than Turner’s.

Bob Nightengale Says The Phillies Will Shop Guys This Offseason & Bryce Harper Could Be More Likely To Depart Than Trea Turner 👀 | #RingTheBell



📸: Bill Streicher, Lucas Peltier, and Eric Hartline-Imagn Images pic.twitter.com/yCajGhTxTa — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) October 6, 2026

The veteran shortstop is signed through 2033 with an annual average of $27.27 million. Given how poorly he performed in 2026, that contract could quickly become one of the worst in baseball, if it isn’t already, as his performance fell off a cliff at the plate and defensively.

It’s hard to envision many teams lining up to take on that money, especially with the impending labor talks centered around a salary cap of some sort. Philadelphia would have to eat a lot of Turner’s money, and the return package would assuredly not be as good as the one they would get for Harper.

However, Harper does have a no-trade clause, which will complicate things. He chose the Phillies as a free agent and will have a say in where he goes next if trade talks pick up this summer.

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