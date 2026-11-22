The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to make a splash this offseason to upgrade their lineup and are right in the mix for arguably the best position player available this winter.

Teruaki Sato of the Hanshin Tigers is considered by many to be the best hitter on the market. Teams are lining up for a chance to sign the Japanese star, and the Phillies' interest in him was a hot topic during the MLB General Managers’ Meetings recently held in Las Vegas.

However, competition for Sato is going to be fierce. Philadelphia is really going to have to sell why they are the best fit for him because he has held meetings with at least seven teams, according to Yahoo Japan (translated into English).

The Phillies are amongst those teams, reportedly along with the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Things could certainly come together rapidly because the normal posting system deadline, which would give international free agents such as Sato extra time to consider offers, won’t come into play this year.

Teruaki Sato has a lot of teams to choose from in free agency

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the current CBA set to expire on Dec. 1, that is essentially the new deadline for Sato to agree to a deal with an MLB team. According to Yahoo Japan, a deal could be reached before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 26.

It will certainly be something to keep an eye on in the coming days. Free agency is assuredly going to heat up, with players looking to secure deals with the current CBA in place before the potential lockout is put into place.

Philadelphia has been linked to Sato a lot in recent weeks, and the fit makes plenty of sense. The team is in need of more power in the lineup, and Sato can certainly provide that, hitting 39 home runs in 2026 and 40 in 2025.

Only 28 years old, he would infuse some youth into a lineup that is built around an aging core. First baseman Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Trea Turner and catcher J.T. Realmuto are all going to be at least 33 years old during the 2027 season, and the latter two are coming off the least productive seasons of their respective careers.

What can the Phillies do to differentiate themselves from the other teams that are pursuing him? According to Yahoo Japan, Harper could be their ace in the hole. He is someone that Sato has long admired and could help sell the star free agent on the franchise as the right place for him.

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