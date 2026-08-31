3 Players Phillies Could Add to Team When Rosters Expand

The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling right now, a season-high 17 games over the .500 mark with the final month of the regular season near.

It has been a roller coaster ride for the Phillies, who have recovered incredibly well from a brutal start to the campaign. Now, they are looking to finish the job and earn a spot in the National League playoff field.

On their journey to doing that, some help is going to be on the way. MLB rosters expand on Sept. 1 from 26 to 28 players, allowing some late-season additions. Who could be on Philadelphia’s radar for those call-ups?

Here are three players the team should consider as additions when rosters expand.

3. Tommy Pham

Aug 28, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) salutes teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the items on the team’s wish list ahead of the MLB trade deadline was a right-handed hitting outfielder. They didn’t acquire one, but Tommy Pham could fit the bill as a September call-up.

The well-traveled veteran, who has appeared in games with 10 different franchises, would bring a veteran presence to the clubhouse and fill the right-handed void they have as insurance behind Bryan De La Cruz and Derek Hill.

An excellent playoff performer in his career, Pham is also a versatile defender, capable of playing all three outfield spots.

2. Nestor Cortes

Aug 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signed to a Major League deal recently, Nestor Cortes is currently on the injured list as part of his ramp-up process. It is a matter of when, not if, he is called up to the Big League roster to fill a spot on the pitching staff.

With experience as a starter and reliever, Cortes offers versatility for interim manager Don Mattingly, someone who can eat up multiple innings each time he takes the mound. A lefty, he could have a sizable role right away given some of the struggles southpaws have had with the team this season.

1. Gage Wood

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Gage Wood (14) stands on the mound against American League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The player whom fans want to see the most in September with the Major League team is undoubtedly their No. 1 prospect, right-handed pitcher Gage Wood. The starter for the National League in the Futures Game, he has certainly made a strong case to make his Big League debut this September.

The Phillies have been persistent in saying that they want to keep Wood as a starting pitcher and didn’t think he would be part of their plans. However, Alex McFarlane was in a similar position as a player they didn’t want to push to the Major Leagues too fast, and now he is thriving.

Wood has the arsenal to succeed at the highest level already, and Philadelphia should give him a chance to see what he can do.

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