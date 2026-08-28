Talented Prospect Could Make Big Impact as Potential September Call-Up for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are continuing their West Coast road trip with an upcoming series starting against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. However, with September right around the corner, the team will be focused on trying to make their push to the playoffs.

Following a nine-game winning streak entering their series with the Seattle Mariners, the Phillies hit a little bump in the road. Philadelphia dropped the first two games of the series against the Mariners, but was able to avoid the sweep with a win in the finale.

Philadelphia is a team that has their eyes set on being successful in October and with September nearly here, perhaps they will be looking to call up some help from the minors.

Even though the Phillies might not have the best farm system right now, the team does have one player who could be an option to help their bullpen.

Wood Could Make Playoff Impact

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Gage Wood (14) stands on the mound against American League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the success of the rotation of late with both Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola pitching much better, the Phillies are pretty set in that area. Obviously, the team will be hoping for more from Zack Wheeler down the stretch, but removing him from the rotation would be far-fetched.

However, there is no such thing as having too many arms in the bullpen, and that is where Wood would make sense for Philadelphia. The Phillies have been very careful with his innings this year in the minors, and his rise through the system has made him one of the best prospects in the system now.

In 81 innings across both Single-A and Double-A, he has totaled a 4.11 ERA and has 117 strikeouts. With a K/9 rate of 13.0, he does an excellent job of getting batters to swing and miss, and that will be something that can translate to the majors.

Going from Double-A to the majors would be a big jump, but Wood is the type of talent who could potentially pull it off. Improving the bullpen can never hurt for the Phillies down the stretch, and Wood is one of the more popular names in the system that everyone is keeping an eye on.

While Philadelphia is working him toward being a starter, he does have experience pitching out of the bullpen from his days in college. With an elite strikeout rate, he could end up being a valuable weapon out of the bullpen.