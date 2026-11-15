Aidan Miller Receives Bold Prediction for Phillies Opening Day Plans

Philadelphia Phillies star prospect Aidan Miller has been a major topic of discussion recently.

The team’s president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, spoke very highly of the talented infielder, giving the impression that he will be in the mix for a spot on the roster in 2027. However, it was reported during the MLB General Managers’ Meetings that the Phillies were telling people that Miller needs more time to develop and would be in the minor leagues.

There is still a lot of time between now and Opening Day, which could very well be delayed because of owners potentially locking out the players in early December. However, whenever baseball is played next year, expect Miller to be a big part of the plans in Philadelphia.

At least, that is what Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia thinks will happen. During a recent appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic, the MLB beat writer made a bold prediction: he anticipates Miller will break camp with the team for whenever the season starts.

Aidan Miller predicted to be in Phillies Opening Day lineup

Jim Salisbury Anticipates That Aidan Miller Will ‘Probably’ Be The Phillies’ Opening Day Third Baseman | #Phillies



📸: Elsa and Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/nm0vLT8dxM — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) November 14, 2026

“Yeah, whenever it starts, yeah, I mean if you’re, if you’re asking me to give you an answer now, I do anticipate him being probably their Opening Day third baseman. He’s also a shortstop by trade, but they are committed to giving Trea Turner one more look there and I don’t think they’re going to back off that,” Salisbury said.

Alec Bohm is currently a free agent, which has created an opening at third base. He didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the Phillies and is already speaking to other teams, including the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

It certainly feels as if Bohm’s tenure in Philadelphia is coming to an end. Unless the Phillies re-sign Luis Arraez and he takes over at second base again, prompting Bryson Stott to go from the keystone to the hot corner, there is a spot available on the Opening Day roster for third base.

Miller would make a lot of sense as the player to fill that roster spot. He would provide the team with an infusion of youth, something they need more of with such an aging core. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Turner are all going to be at least 33 years old during the 2027 campaign.

A couple of hits last night for Aidan Miller in the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game!@PhilsPlayerDev x @MLBazFallLeague pic.twitter.com/QcTyvg9Kv1 — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) November 9, 2026

Given how expensive the top of their roster is, having an affordable rookie contract like Miller on the salary cap would be nice as well. It would enable Dombrowski to spend more money elsewhere, whether it is the outfield or a high-leverage left-handed bullpen arm.

As long as the top-rated prospect can remain healthy, he is going to be under consideration for the Opening Day lineup; he was knocking on the door of a roster spot heading into spring training in 2026 before the back injuries flared up.

Miller has looked good during the Arizona Fall League, creating some positive momentum heading into the winter.

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