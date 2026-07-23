Phillies Have New Starting Rotation Option Emerging at Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies have a glaring need on their pitching staff that has to be addressed in some fashion ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Their starting rotation is anchored by three elite hurlers: Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo. They have dominated, and the team has found incredible success when they are on the mound.

However, when anyone else is starting, the results fall off a cliff. When Aaron Nola has started, the team is 9-12. When their collection of No. 5 starters, including Taijuan Walker, Andrew Painter, Alan Rangel and openers, have taken the mound, they are 5-20.

The Phillies haven’t won a game started by anyone other than their Big 3 since June 23, a streak that is hard to fathom. But there may be some new help on the way for when the No. 5 spot in the rotation comes up next.

Brian Keller could be option for Phillies rotation

Jul 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) walks to the mound to make a change during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep an eye on Brian Keller, who has been performing well with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. As shared by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the team is actively canvassing for starting pitching help. If no deal is consummated before the No. 5 starter is needed Saturday, Keller could get the call.

He has previously spent time with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, as well as overseas in Japan. The Phillies signed him to a minor league deal in May, and he has been performing well in his first appearances on the mound since the 2023 campaign.

Over his last four starts, he has been dealing. As Salisbury noted, Keller has allowed only two runs in his last two starts and has been providing the team with excellent length, pitching at least six innings on three occasions.

Brian Keller for the @IronPigs yesterday:



6 IP | 4 H | 1 ER | 0 BB | 6 K pic.twitter.com/nNvXS3jgKU — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) July 8, 2026

On the season, he has made 10 starts between Triple-A Lehigh and the Florida Complex League on rehab. He has thrown 39.1 innings and has a stellar 2.06 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 12 walks allowed.

Keller has been solid at Triple-A throughout his minor league career with a 3.41 ERA at the level across 232 innings. He has earned the chance to showcase what he can do at the Major League level, and Philadelphia needs the help.

Giving him the next two starts as the No. 5 pitcher in the starting rotation makes plenty of sense. If he performs well, it is one less thing Dave Dombrowski has to make a deal for ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

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