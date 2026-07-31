Phillies Could Be Turning Back to Andrew Painter in Rotation

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a revolving door at the backend of their starting rotation basically all season.

First, it was Taijuan Walker, who struggled mightily and was designated for assignment once Zack Wheeler was healthy. Andrew Painter then assumed the role, but didn’t get the job done and was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Alan Rangel received a few opportunities but didn’t perform. There have been openers and bulk inning pitchers used, too, with Brian Keller being the most recent pitcher to get a chance at filling the No. 5 role.

Now, that turn is up in the rotation again in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. And it looks as if Painter is going to get another shot with the Big League team. According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the young hurler is with the team at Camden Yards, and tonight’s pitcher is still TBA.

Andrew Painter reportedly with Phillies in Baltimore

Jun 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would certainly surprise a lot of people if they turned back to Painter to take over a spot in the rotation again. He did not pitch well in his first opportunity in the Major Leagues, with a 7.06 ERA across 65 innings of work.

Opponents were teeing off on him, recording a .316/.375/.526 slash line with 14 home runs allowed. Surprisingly, his hard-hit rate and average exit velocity allowed are both well below the league average, but he couldn’t consistently get the job done.

With Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he has thrown the ball better. His overall stats don’t look great with a 4.56 ERA in 23.2 innings of work with 25 strikeouts and a 1.44 WHIP, but a lot of that can be attributed to one incredibly poor outing.

On July 10, he was charged with seven earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, issuing four walks and surrendering eight hits. In his four other minor league outings combined, Painter has thrown 21 innings and allowed only five earned runs and four walks with 24 strikeouts.

Andrew Painter is in Baltimore. Phillies are TBA for tonight’s pitcher. — Jim Salisbury (@JimSalisbury215) July 31, 2026

July 10 was the only time he allowed more than two runs in an outing with Lehigh Valley during this most recent stint.

While he certainly looks to have figured some things out while working in Triple-A, it will be interesting to see if things translate to the Big Leagues. It would be a massive boost to the team if Painter can provide them with the kind of production to at least keep them in games and give them a chance to win.

And it would be one less thing to worry about acquiring ahead of the trade deadline. Philadelphia hasn’t won a game started by anyone other than Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler or Jesus Luzardo since June 24.