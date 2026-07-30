Phillies Not on No-Trade List for Blue Jays Veteran Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are in desperate need of some help ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has a history of making magic happen, and he will have to do it again. This year, the pressure is on because it could be the last run for the aging core the team has been built around for years.

Also, the Phillies are not playing very good baseball right now, and could use a shake-up. They have lost all four series in the second half they have played to the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, going 3-9.

A lot of help is needed, with the starting rotation being in dire straits. One player they could be interested in is Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, and they wouldn’t have to navigate a no-trade clause to make it happen.

Phillies are not on no-trade list of Kevin Gausman

Jul 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required), Gausman has an eight-team no-trade list, but Philadelphia isn’t present. It includes the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Pirates, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays are looking to shed salary ahead of the deadline, and moving Gausman would help them achieve that. The Phillies would make for a great trade partner for them.

There would be a level of familiarity with interim manager Don Mattingly, who spent the last three seasons with Toronto before joining Philadelphia for the 2026 campaign. He knows the clubhouse and the players in it well.

Two more strikeouts for Kevin Gausman in the 2nd!



Five Ks so far - ALL on the splitter 🔥 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/LOEwUcmRAp — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2025

Also, Caleb Cotham, the Phillies pitching coach, has worked with Gausman previously. When he discovered the fastball/splitter combination that has led to so much success in recent years, it was Cotham, who was with the Reds at the time, who helped him develop it.

There isn’t a vast history of trades being made between Philadelphia and the Blue Jays with Ross Atkins leading the way, but that could very well change in the coming days. Toronto makes a lot of sense as a trade partner, with relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman and outfielder Daulton Varsho also being logical targets.

Gausman hasn’t thrown the ball exceptionally well this season with a 4.51 ERA in 22 starts and 121.2 innings pitched with 123 strikeouts. His Pitching Run Value of +6 is still above the league average in the 67th percentile, with his Fastball Run Value being an elite +13 in the 96th percentile.

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