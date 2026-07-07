Angels Slugger Correctly Named Best Trade Fit for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are one team that is assuredly going to be active, looking to make moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

They have had a historic turnaround during the season, going from 10 games under the .500 mark in April to 10 games over the .500 mark before the end of June. Looking to keep that momentum going through the end of the season, Dave Dombrowski will be on the lookout for upgrades.

One area of the team that needs help is the outfield. The Phillies lost Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas to season-ending injuries, putting a dent in their right-handed hitting outfield depth. It was a major reason Philadelphia acquired Derek Hill from the Chicago White Sox, but more help is needed.

Expect the Phillies to canvas the league for right-handed hitting outfield help, ideally someone who can play right field. One player who fits the bill is Jo Adell, who was named the best fit for Philadelphia by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).

Jo Adell named best fit for Phillies ahead of trade deadline

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) hits a double against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Angels slugger would be a great addition to the outfield mix for the Phillies. He has some pop, hitting 57 home runs in the last two seasons combined, and has a chance to reach the 20-home run plateau for a third year in a row.

Adell swings incredibly hard, with his 77.2 mph swing speed being in the 97th percentile. His xBA, xSLG and average exit velocity are all in the 60th percentile, and his hard-hit rate is in the 64th percentile, so there is something to work with there.

Those numbers could play even better in the bottom third of the lineup with a stronger supporting cast. Where he would really help Philadelphia is when they are facing left-handed pitchers.

Producing against southpaws has been a mixed bag for the Phillies this season, but where they have really struggled is in platoon advantages with right-handed batters facing off against lefties. That is a situation in which Adell thrives.

Jo Adell would address Phillies' biggest weakness

Jun 15, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell (7) takes a swing during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 107 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, Adell has produced a .286/.327.490 slash line with six home runs and 18 RBI. For his career, he has a .481 slugging percentage against southpaws.

That alone is enough reason for Philadelphia to pursue him. Adding him to the roster, along with the help Hill has provided against lefties, would reshape the team’s lineup against southpaws, raising their floor.

Given his splits and lackluster impact defensively, Adell looks best suited as the short-side platoon partner to a left-handed-hitting outfielder. While not a superstar, he would address a major weakness on the current team.