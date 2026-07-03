Upgrading This Key Area Should Be Priority for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies will be heading into a rare off day on Friday following a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. While the team would have liked to win the road series, they did split it, continuing their strong play of late.

With July just starting up, the Phillies are 10 games over the .500 mark at 49-39. It has been quite the turnaround for the team, considering they were 10 games under the .500 mark at one point. Even though they might have gotten off to a slow start, this is one of the best and most talented teams in baseball.

Philadelphia has a lot of star power, and that is a major reason why they have been successful. However, as the team hopes to be a contender this year once again, they are going to need to add some help to a few key areas. While this group is strong, it isn’t perfect.

Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about the priority for the Phillies at the trade deadline being to add some help in their outfield.

Philadelphia Will Have Options

Jul 1, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the outfield for the Phillies, this is a group that has been led by Brandon Marsh this season. While it is understandably Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber getting a lot of the attention for how well they have played this year, Marsh has also been excellent.

In 2025, Marsh finally started to see things come together, but he has been able to take it to a new level in 2026. So far this season, he has slashed .315/.348/.523 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI.

While Marsh has been great, the rest of the outfield offensively has not. The addition of Adolis Garcia didn’t work out, and with him being out for the rest of the season because of injury, it has left a major hole.

Currently, the team is trying to use the combination of Derek Hill, Justin Crawford, Edmundo Sosa, and Gabriel Rincones Jr. to try and piece something together. While some of those players have had their moments, helping this group make sense.

Fortunately, Marsh is able to play all over the outfield, and that will allow the Phillies to cast a wide net of targets. It would be nice if one of the internal options really played well in July, but this is a group that likely needs at least one bat to help.