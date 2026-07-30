Blue Jays Shaping up To Be Perfect Trade Partner for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lengthy wish list of items they would love to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Of course, identifying needs is easy; actually finding a way to fill them is an entirely different animal. But there is a perfect trade partner emerging in the American League that could help the Phillies upgrade several of their weak spots.

According to insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Toronto Blue Jays are emerging as a trade partner with Philadelphia. He notes that the two franchises are spring training complex neighbors, so the executives for both clubs know each other well.

Also, the Blue Jays have a lot available that the Phillies would want. Toronto is looking to shed some salary, which presents an opportunity for Dave Dombrowski to bring in help without having to sacrifice top-of-the-line prospect capital.

Phillies and Blue Jays are emerging as trade partners

Jul 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia has no qualms about adding salary, as they are in win-now mode with an aging core that could be making its last run this fall. It makes them an ideal trade partner for a Blue Jays team that has fallen short of expectations after winning the AL pennant but losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series.

On the mound, the Phillies would reportedly love to reunite with relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman. The best years of his career were in Philadelphia, where he was an All-Star in 2024 before signing a three-year, $33 million deal with Toronto in free agency.

Kevin Gausman is someone the Blue Jays don’t want to trade, but know they have to at this point. He knows the Phillies’ coaching staff well, working under pitching coach Caleb Cotham with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 and interim manager Don Mattingly, who was on staff in Toronto for three years before heading to Philadelphia.

Shane Bieber is another veteran starting pitcher who would provide the Phillies exactly what they are looking for in the rotation. They need someone who can push Aaron Nola to the No. 5 role and fill that void.

The Blue Jays & Phillies are emerging as trade partners, as I reported on @MLBNetwork.



Philly has multiple needs. Toronto has available veterans in those areas: Gausman, Bieber, Hoffman, Springer, Varsho.



As spring complex neighbors, Jays execs know Phillies prospects well. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2026

Lineup-wise, Daulton Varsho has been mentioned as a fit for Philadelphia in center field. A stellar defender, he hasn’t hit much this year, but he does provide some power compared to what Justin Crawford has given the team.

Another batter to keep an eye on is George Springer, as Morosi listed. However, he does have a full no-trade clause as a 10-5 player. His fit is also a bit awkward given the designated hitter’s spot is occupied by Kyle Schwarber, but he could play some right field in certain matchups.

At this point, it feels inevitable that the two sides will work something out, as multiple Major League players could be on the move to the Phillies from Toronto in the coming days.

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