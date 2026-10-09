Breaking Down Options if Phillies Move Trea Turner From Shortstop

With the 2026 season over for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team is going to be heading to the drawing board to try and figure out how to improve.

It was certainly a strange season for the Phillies in 2026. This was a team that was arguably the worst in the league to start the season, but was able to rally and still make the postseason.

Considering the expectations that this franchise has, losing in the Wild Card Round is a failure for the team. Philadelphia has made the playoffs for the last five years, but they have been eliminated early in the last three of them.

After already moving on from their manager Rob Thomson following the bad start to the year, the next major shakeup could involve the roster. This is a veteran core of players, but they have not been able to get over the hump in October. One player who really struggled for the team and has an uncertain future with the franchise is shortstop Trea Turner. From being traded to potentially switching positions, everything is on the table.

What Are Options if Phillies Move Turner to Different Position?

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Philadelphia does keep Turner this offseason and switches his position to perhaps the outfield, it will leave a void at shortstop. As one of the most important positions on the field from a defensive standpoint, the Phillies will want to make sure they have a good plan if Turner ultimately moves.

When looking at free agency, there could be a couple of different options that the team could pursue. Ha-seong Kim headlines the class at shortstop from the Atlanta Braves and would be a solid player to target.

However, the Phillies also have an internal option that they could use. While the 2026 season was a tough one for Aidan Miller, the talented prospect was able to come back at the end of the season and help produce.

A back injury kept him out for most of the season, but he is a very talented player and could be in the mix next season. If not for the injury, he very well could have gotten a shot in the majors this year.

While in a perfect world Turner would still be the shortstop for the Phillies next season, the regression defensively impacted the team just as much as his struggles on offense did.

Philadelphia will entertain trying to move him this winter, but that feels like an impossible task. If they can’t move him, sending him to the outfield makes sense. Fortunately, they will have options if that ends up being the plan.