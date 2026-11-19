The Philadelphia Phillies had several players who participated in the Arizona Fall League this year, but there was one player who stood out amongst his peers: Aidan Miller.

The best position player prospect in the organization was participating in the AFL after missing all but four games of the 2026 minor league regular season because of a back injury. Getting reps to make up for lost time was the No. 1 priority for Miller, and he was able to accomplish that.

A natural shortstop, the team wanted him to get some reps at third base, where he is predicted to play on Opening Day in 2027, and to prove that he was healthy heading into an offseason that will be filled with uncertainty. Miller was able to stay on the field and get important reps, putting him in a position to be with the Major League team whenever the season may start.

Not only did Miller stay healthy, but he produced at an impressive clip. That is what earned him a spot on the 2026 All-Arizona Fall League Team that was put together by Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. He was one of only two top-100 prospects, along with Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana, to be selected by Mayo for this accolade.

Aidan Miller makes 2026 All-Arizona Fall League Team

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitching isn’t at a very high level in the AFL, with the average velocity being much lower than he would face in the minor leagues or the Big Leagues. Pinpoint control is also lacking at times, but Miller exhibited some excellent patience at the plate.

He drew 25 walks, which led the AFL along with his .557 on-base percentage, and he struck out only 16 times. That enabled him to showcase his excellent base-running ability, having the greenest of green lights on the basepaths.

The No. 2 ranked prospect in the organization, behind right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, and the No. 59 overall prospect in baseball, some of the shine wore off Miller because of the injury that he dealt with.

Four regular season games at the end of the minor league campaign and an AFL season aren’t going to completely erase those concerns, but it was encouraging to see him get back on the field in any capacity. Not only did Miller show that he is healthy, but he also produced as an added bonus as one of the best players in the desert this fall.

With Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez and Edmundo Sosa all free agents, there are openings in the Phillies’ infield currently. Miller could certainly seize the opportunity and help fill out the depth chart as an affordable option who can provide versatility. A shortstop so far in his career, handling the hot corner as well as he did in the AFL, is an encouraging development.

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