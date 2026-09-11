Breaking Down Phillies’ Magic Number Going Into Braves Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for a massive series against the Atlanta Braves with a lot of the line over the weekend.

It was not an ideal ending to a long homestand for the Phillies, who lost their series to the Houston Astros. With a chance for a big series win on Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia lost by a score of 2-1, with the offense not getting the job done.

Even though the team was unable to come away with the victory, it was a great start by Zack Wheeler. The right-hander went seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks.

With nine strikeouts, it is clear that Wheeler has been able to put the struggles of August in the rearview mirror, and it has been three straight good starts. While it is very encouraging to see Wheeler returning to form, this was a game that the Phillies would have really liked to have.

Now, with their magic number sitting at 12, Philadelphia will be getting set for a massive three-game set against the Braves over the weekend.

Phillies Hoping to Bring Magic Number to Single Digits

Sep 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the magic number sitting at 12, Philadelphia will be hoping to see that number drop quite a bit over the weekend. Winning the series against the Braves feels like a must if they are going to catch them in the division.

Heading into Friday, Atlanta has once again been able to get the lead up to four games. With a sweep, the Phillies could gain some serious ground, but a series win should be the main goal.

Furthermore, Philadelphia has had a hard time gaining ground on the Braves; they are up one game on the Chicago Cubs for the top wild card spot. Obviously, winning the division is the top goal for the team, but being the top wild card team would be good as well.

The Phillies are a team that is seemingly built for the postseason, and getting into the dance must be priority number one. With some good pitching matchups against the Braves, Philadelphia will be hoping that their rotation will be able to continue carrying them.

While the focus will be on the Braves, this is going to be a nine-game road trip for the team. With all of the opponents being ones from the NL East, the Phillies will be hoping that at some point on the trip they will clinch a playoff spot.